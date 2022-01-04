Artists pay tribute to General Soleimani

TEHRAN – Artists have paid tribute to General Qassem Soleimani on his second martyrdom anniversary by organizing exhibitions across Iran.

The Dar al-Marhamah Porch in the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in Mashhad was hosting a group of artists painting portraits of General Soleimani during a workshop from December 29 to 31.

A collection of the works produced at the workshop is currently on view at the Rezavan Gallery of the holy shrine in an exhibition, which will run on Wednesday.

“The workshop was organized to mark the tasks General Soleimani accomplished and the security he secured for the whole region,” said Kazem Chalipa, one of the artists attended the workshop.

“Artists need a safe haven to create their works without any concern, and officials and art and cultural centers are responsible for creating a safe place,” he added.

He also noted that the place should be created for all artists and added, “Under these conditions, we can hope prominent artists will emerge.”

Mohammad Asadi, Mehdi Amini, Abbas Barzegar, Ruhollah Parvin, Abbas Tarokh, Alireza Zakeri, Hassan Razmju, Hossein Esmati, Abbas Gudarzi, Akram Mahmudi and Ahmad Mansub were among the artists attended the workshop named “Headband Image”.

The Abolfazl Aali Gallery of the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization is also hosting an exhibition displaying 40 graphic designs on General Soleimani created by Ali Mostafavi, Mohammad Samadi, Mahmud Bazdar, Farhud Moqaddam, Hamed Maghruru and several other artists.

“I’m so sorry that I could not meet him [Soleimani] in person,” said Masud Purzarei who is participating in the exhibition with two works.

“If I had been able to meet him, he would have provided more inspirations for me,” he added.

Copies of the artworks are also on display in an exhibit at the Yazd branch of the Art Bureau. The exhibitions named “In Line with Imam [Khomeini]’s Look”.

The Art Bureau in Tehran is also organizing an exhibition of photos reflecting on aspects of General Qassem Soleimani’s national popularity.

Entitled “Sarve Ravan”, this exhibit will continue until January 19.

The Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran is also showcasing a collection of photos of Soleimani’s funeral in an online exhibition entitled “In Soleimani’s Path”.

25 photos taken by Seyyed Matin Hashemi will be on view on www.honar.ac.ir until January 7.

Photo: An art enthusiast visits the exhibition “Headband Image” at Rezavan Gallery in Mashhad on January 2, 2022. (IQNA/Mohsen Esmaeilzadeh)

