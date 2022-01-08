Precipitation rises by 86% compared to long run

TEHRAN – Since the beginning of winter (December 22, 2021), the amount of rainfall was accompanied by a growth of over 86 percent compared to the long-term average, IRNA reported on Saturday.

The precipitation rate during autumn (September 23-December 21, 2021) was not very favorable, as the Meteorological Organization has considered this autumn one of the driest seasons in the past 50 years.

The latest report of the National Center for Drought Warning and Monitoring Center shows that since December 22, the country received 28.7 mm of rainfall, which shows an increase of 15.4 mm compared to the long-term period, amounting to 86.6 percent.

Since the beginning of the current water year (September 23, 2021), the amount of rainfall that poured over the country was 68.5 mm, which shows a decrease of 10.9 percent compared to the long-run average of 76.9 mm.

In most of the country's catchments, rainfall has been less than the long-term average, so that the highest rainfall shortage occurred in the east and south of the country.

More drought predicted

According to the World Meteorological Organization's multiannual forecast, in the next five years, Iran’s average rainfall will decline by 75 percent, and the temperature rises by 50-75 percent compared to the long-term average.

Accordingly, the adoption of national policies to adapt to low rainfall and reduce the consequences of drought is inevitable, and the Seventh Development Plan should be prepared on the basis of drought and climate change, Ahad Vazifeh, head of the national center for drought and crisis management, said in May.

A large part of the country has been hit by severe drought during the past 12 months. Forecasts indicate that we will not have significant rainfall in the remaining months of the current water year, so that, we face severe to very severe drought in most parts of the country, he stated.

