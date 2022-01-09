TEDPIX down 25,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 25,679 points to 1.336 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 4.833 billion securities worth 28.049 trillion rials (about $96.72 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dopped 20,428 points, and the second market’s index fell 46,682 points.

TEDPIX rose 38,000 points (2.7 percent) to 1.397 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company, Saipa Company, Social Security Investment Company, National Copper Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed ones.

