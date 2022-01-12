Iranian attorney general meets Russian counterpart

TEHRAN — Mohammad Javad Montazeri, Iran’s attorney general, who is heading a delegation to Russia, met with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday.

In a meeting with the Russian Attorney General, Montazeri stressed the need for cooperation between the two countries' judiciaries in the fight against organized crime, especially terrorism.

The need to strengthen cooperation on extradition, assistance in transfer of convicts, and the need to develop judicial cooperation in the framework of memoranda and judicial assistance were among the topics of the conversation.

Ali Akbar Bakhtiari, the head of the attorney general's office, is accompanying Montazeri in the visit to Russia.