Raisi visits Hormozgan in 14th provincial trip

TEHRAN - President Ebrahim Raisi visited Hormozgan Province in southern Iran on top of a high-ranking delegation on Thursday, as the 14th provincial visit since he took office in August, IRNA reported.

Accompanied by members of his cabinet, including Energy Minister, Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister, Agriculture Minister, Culture Minister as well as Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Minister, Raisi arrived at Bandar Abbas Airport on Thursday morning.

The aim of the president’s provincial visits is to get closely in touch with people and to resolve the problems in various provinces.

Speaking to the press upon arrival at the airport, Raisi said Hormozgan is a province that has capacities in all areas including trade, industry, agriculture, and tourism and having these valuable capacities, poverty, and unemployment in this region do not make sense.

“The province’s capacities in various economic areas including tourism, industry, and mining can be realized so that we do not witness poverty and unemployment in Hormozgan,” he stressed.

The official mentioned the establishment of a provincial development fund under the framework of the next fiscal year's national budget bill, saying that this fund can be very effective for finishing semi-finished projects, job creation, and supporting production in Hormozgan.

After Bandar Abbas, Raisi visited some earthquake- and flood-hit areas in the province and talked with people and authorities in these areas about the government’s plans for resolving the issues in such regions.

The president further visited some of the province’s trade centers including Shahid Rajaei Port Special Economic Zone during which Reisi visited different parts of the port, including the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) and Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC).

During this visit, the president stressed the need for upgrading advanced facilities in the field of search, maritime rescue, and safety services.

Inauguration of Pasargad Refinery in Qeshm

In another part of his visit to Hormozgan province, Raisi traveled to Qeshm Island to officially inaugurate Pasargad crude oil refinery.

Having a processing capacity of 35,000 barrels per day (bpd), Pasargad Refinery has created direct job opportunities for 400 people, while providing indirect employment for over 1,000 locals.

