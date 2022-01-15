Deals to implement Iran-China 25-year co-op agreement to be signed in coming months

TEHRAN - Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi has said the 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and China is going to be realized through a series of executive deals which the two countries are going to start signing in the coming months.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the signing ceremony of a memorandum between National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) and Bank Mellat on Saturday, Khandouzi said: “In the coming months, we will start signing contracts not at the general level but in different specific sectors.”

On March 26, 2021, Iran and China signed a comprehensive agreement expressing a desire to increase cooperation and trade relations over the next 25 years.

