Tanavoli “Seated Poet” sells for record $550,000 at Tehran auction

TEHRAN – “Seated Poet”, a bronze sculpture by Parviz Tanavoli, sold at the 15th Tehran Auction on Friday for 146 billion rials (about $550,000 based on Iran’s free-market exchange rate: $1 = 265,660 rials) setting a record for an artwork in national sales.

The 1.42-meter high bench-shaped sculpture covered with Persian inscriptions was created in 2009.

Tanavoli is most famous for his iconic Heech sculpture series. His bronze sculpture “Master and Disciple” created in 2011 was the second most expensive work sold at the 13th Tehran Auction.

The second most expensive work sold at the sale was “Shiraz”, a 72x150-centimeter mirror mosaic and plaster on wood by Monir Farmanfarmaian. It fetched 130 billion rials (about $490,000).

An untitled oil on canvas by Sohrab Sepehri was the third most expensive work sold at the auction at 118 billion rials (about $445,000).

“La+La+Sar”, a calligraphic painting on canvas by Hossein Zenderudi, sold for 110 billion rials (about $415,000) came next.

The 15th edition of the Tehran Auction collected 1588.9 billion rials (over $5.9 million). All 80 artworks offered at this auction were sold.

The 14th Tehran Auction took in 421.8 billion rials (about $1.6 million based on Iran’s free-market exchange rate: $1 = 246,000 rials).

The 13th Tehran Auction grossed about 880 billion rials (about $4 million based on Iran’s free-market exchange rate: $1 = 221,000 rials).

Photo: Parviz Tanavoli’s bronze sculpture “Seated Poet” is on view in an exhibition for the 15th Tehran Auction. The artwork was the top seller, fetching about $550,000.

MMS/YAW

