Iran to send three skiers to 2022 Winter Olympics

TEHRAN – Three skiers will represent Iran at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are slated to begin Feb. 4. And will run until Feb. 20.

The opening ceremony of the Games will be held at the Beijing National Stadium (also known as the Bird's Nest).

Seyed Sattar Seyd will compete at cross-country skiing and Hossein Saveh Shemshaki and Atefeh Ahmadi will participate in alpine.

Iran has sent male and female athletes to the Winter Games 11 times since 1956, but none has returned home with medals.