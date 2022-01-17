Hazfi Cup: Persepolis into quarters, Sepahan and Foolad knocked out

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team defeated Zob Ahan 3-0 on Monday and booked their place in Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals.

Vahid Amiri opened the scoring for the visiting team in Isfahan in the 35th minute and Mehdi Abdi netted a brace in the 62nd and 76th minutes.

In Arak, Sepahan lost to Aluminum in penalty shootout. The match ended in a 1-1 draw and Aluminum won the match 4-3 on penalties.

In Kerman, Mes defeated defending champions Foolad 5-4 on penalties after the match finished in a 1-1 draw.

Azadegan League side Kheybar also defeated Sanat Naft 5-1 in Khoramabad.

Esteghlal will play Paykan on Tuesday in Tehran.

Mes will host Padideh in Rafsanjan, Naft Masjed Soleyman meet Khalij Fars Mahshahr and Nassaji face Gol Gohar.

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most decorated club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.