Book on Leader’s views on jihad of clarification published

TEHRAN – A book giving deep insights into the views of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, on the jihad of clarification of the country’s significant issues has been published.

“Jihad of Clarification” was introduced in a special meeting at the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization on Sunday evening.

The views have been compiled by Hojjatoleslam Saeid Solhmirzai and the book has been published by the Islamic Revolution Publications, which is affiliated with the Institute for Preserving and Publishing the Works of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Speaking at the meeting, Solhmirzai said, “The Supreme Leader has always emphasized the need for the jihad of the clarification of the country’s issues as a significant topic.”

“In order to resolve the problems and nullify the sanctions, everyone must react strongly against the efforts being made to pollute our people’s minds. By spreading propaganda, the enemies are trying to make us despondent about the bright future as promised by the Leader; they also are trying to conceal their weak points,” he added.

“In the Leader’s view, the Islamic Revolution began with enlightening people with logic and reasoning for the clarification of issues to deter controversy; he also believes that without enlightenment and clarification, potent thought cannot be spread effectively,” he noted.

Solhmirzai said that it is unreasonable to remain silent about these distortions, and added, “The Supreme Leader calls the strenuous efforts required to clarify Islamic teachings and facts as well as the revolution ‘jihad’ and believes that if the ‘clarification jihad’ is fully implemented, the enemies’ efforts to lure and seduce people in various ways will fail, and the people’s insights into different issues will be developed.”

Layout and cover design of the book have been done by a group of graphic artists under the supervision of Masud Nejabati, who said that the team began their work about a year and a half ago.

“The elements and motifs used in the design of the book are reasonably familiar and based on the Leader’s views on different issues,” he noted.

Photo: Hojjatoleslam Saeid Solhmirzai (R) and two other clerics hold copies of “Clarification Jihad” on January 16, 2022 at the Sureh Hall of the Art Bureau during a meeting organized to introduce his book. (DEFA Press/Masureh Azimi)

MMS/YAW

