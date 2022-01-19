Tehran meeting discusses ways to attract more Indian sightseers  

TEHRAN – On Wednesday, a meeting in Tehran discussed ways of promoting Iran-India relations according to the needs and interests of tourists.

As part of the promotion of tourism relations between the two countries, the new Iranian commercial attaché to India met with Leila Azhdari a senior official with the tourism ministry to examine the dominant tastes and moods of Indian sightseers.

Providing infrastructure to recognize and satisfy the tastes and moods of the incoming visitors from India is the most important goal and needs to be on the agenda of Iran’s commercial office in India, Azhdari said.

Tourism businesses need to be encouraged to consider the type of food taste of Indians, their value principles, the cyberspace of their interest, as well as their desire for specific types of places and tourist attractions, the official added.

Iran could also attract Indian tourists, who are interested in various events such as music, food, ethnicity, culture, through holding various festivals.

She also noted that for Indian tourists, the diverse products of Iran’s tourism industry need to be properly marketed.

Back in September, Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami announced the issuance of tourist visas and the flow of foreign tourists to Iran would resume as per President Ebrahim Raisi’s order following 19 months of suspension.

However, now that the tourist visas are once again being issued to cultivate good grounds of hope for travel insiders.

Months of steep recession has taken its toll. Many travel insiders, hoteliers, and tour operators have faced big dilemmas such as bankruptcy, unemployment, debts, and the prospects of not being competitive on the international level.

Some experts believe Iran is still somehow “unknown” for many potential travelers due to Western “media war”. Several estimates have been released so far on the extent of the tourism-related losses incurred by the pandemic.

Experts expect Iran to achieve a tourism boom after coronavirus contained, believing its impact would be temporary and short-lived for a country that ranked the third fastest-growing tourism destination in 2019.

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, Iran aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

ABU/AFM