TEDPIX gains 3,500 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- After several days of consecutive drops, TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 3,539 points to 1.279 million on Wednesday.

As reported, 4.549 billion securities worth 29.592 trillion rials (about $102.04 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 3,454 points, and the second market’s index lost 4,444 points.

TEDPIX lost 29,000 (2.1 percent) to 1.334 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, Social Security Investment Company, National Copper Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed ones.

MA/MA