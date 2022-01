Historical mansion in Astarabad to turn into tourism complex

TEHRAN – The historical mansion of Fatemi in the historical texture of Gorgan, the capital of northern Golestan province, previously known as Astarabad, is planned to be turned into a tourism complex, a local tourism official has announced.

The mansion is to be transformed into a tourism complex after being fully restored, Alieh Malek Shahkui said on Friday.

The restoration project is currently underway in collaboration with the private sector, the official added.

A budget of 15 billion rials ($53,000) has been allocated to the project, she noted.

The complex is expected to generate some 13 job opportunities upon its inauguration, she explained.

The Qajar-era (1789-1925) mansion has been inscribed on the national heritage list.

Astarabad is situated along a small tributary of the Qareh River, 37 kilometers from the Caspian Sea. The city, which was prosperous during the Achaemenid era (c. 550 – 330 BC), for long suffered from inroads of the Turkmen tribes who occupied the plain north of the Qareh River and were subjected to incessant Qajar-Turkmen tribal conflicts in the 19th century according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

It was renamed Gorgan in the 1930s after being devastated by a massive earthquake. In modern times the plain around Gorgan has become a flourishing granary.

Golestan is reportedly embracing some 2,500 historical and natural sites, with UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus – a one-millennium-old brick tower – amongst its most famous.

Narratives say the tower has influenced various subsequent designers of tomb towers and other cylindrical commemorative structures both in the region and beyond. The UNESCO comments that the tower bears testimony to the cultural exchange between Central Asian nomads and the ancient civilization of Iran.

ABU/MG