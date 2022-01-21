Iran makes progress among talent-competitive countries

TEHRAN – Iran has ranked 100th in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index 2021, improving two steps compared to 2020.

The Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI) is an innovative, annual benchmarking study organized by the Business School for the World, INSEAD, encompassing more than 130 countries.

With a score of 34.38, Iran breaks into the top 100 in GTCI 2021. The GTCI introduces the dimension of talent (human capital) and its connection to competitiveness. The variables are grouped into talent enablers, attraction, growth, retention as well as output in terms of vocational and global knowledge skills. It aims to give governments and businesses the distilled data from more than 130 countries needed to inform their decisions about talent policies and strategies.

Since 2013, more countries have been added to the ranking of the Global Talent Competitiveness Index, and Iran’s score has been accompanied by an improvement despite new countries.

With a score of 34.38, Iran breaks into the top 100 in GTCI 2021.

In terms of region, Iran is ranked sixth among the top 10 countries in the Central and Southern Asia regions in 2021.

The GTCI 2021 report shows Switzerland, Singapore, and the United States continue their lead in talent competitiveness.

Kazakhstan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, and Tajikistan are the regional countries that surpass Iran, respectively.

Also, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh are the talent-competitive countries following Iran in the region.

FB/MG

