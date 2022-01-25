Bid Boland Refinery’s outstanding performance a year after its inauguration

TEHRAN- Persian Gulf Bid Boland Gas Refinery in Iran’s southwestern Khouzestan Province was officially inaugurated by the previous president Hasan Rouhani in mid-January, 2021.

The refinery, which had previously started its operation, is aimed at increasing the production of sweet gas, reducing the consumption of petroleum products, production of propane, butane, and gas condensate, the export of by-products, the supply of natural gas to urban areas, and supplying ethane required by petrochemical units in the region.

And now, a year after its official inauguration, Bid Boland’s prominent activity and achievements are worth mentioning.

It should be also mentioned that in 2020, Bid Boland Refinery project was nominated for the International Project Management Association (IPMA)’s Global Project Excellence Award at the energy sector; it was also awarded as Iran’s top mega project by the Ninth National Project Management Award.

As stated by Ali-Mohammad Pour-Reza, the managing director of the refinery, Bid Boland project is leading in terms of benefiting from domestic capabilities.

It is playing a significant role in providing feed to the country’s petrochemical plants and completing their output basket.

Bid Boland has also played a great part in materializing the old dream of zero-flaring in the country’s oil industry, as in mid-October last year during an official ceremony, the project to end the gas flaring was inaugurated at this refinery.

The project to process associated gas from crude oil production, rather than burn it through flaring, was a big environmental event.

It was aimed to create value-added, prevent pollution resulted from gas flaring and serve public health and environment.

Bid Boland Refinery had signed three deals worth €165 million with domestic companies for collecting and recovering flare gases of Rag-Sefid offshore oilfield in early April 2021.

The mentioned deals covered construction of 24 centrifugal compressors as well as Rag-Sefid’s flare gas recovery station.

And in terms of production, as recently announced by the refinery’s managing director, over 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas has been refined in this refinery during the ten-month period since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021).

Emphasizing that Bid Boland is taking steps toward continuous and sustainable production with all its capabilities, Ali-Mohammad Pour-Reza said that the ten-month output indicates about 14.7 percent growth on an annual basis.

The refinery, in which $3.4 billion has been invested, took 36 months to complete, and when operating at full capacity it will generate $700 million of revenue every year.

It should be also mentioned that having two propane storage tanks with a capacity of 90,000 cubic meters, two butane product storage tanks with a capacity of 44,000 cubic meters, and two pentanes plus storage tanks with a capacity of 58,000 cubic meters, Bid Boland’s export complex will be able to store a total of 192,000 tons of its export products.

Persian Gulf Bid Boland Complex is one of the huge and strategic projects in Iran’s oil and gas industry, which in addition to creating suitable employment, plays a significant role in economic and industrial development of the country.