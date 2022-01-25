TPO to use new criteria for ranking exporters

TEHRAN - Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran has published a new methodology for evaluating the special indicators used for ranking the country’s export companies, an official with the organization announced.

According to TPO Deputy Head Farhad Nouri, the new method is aimed to determine the country’s real capable export companies so that special and targeted support can be provided to them.

“All exporters should review and complete the survey of export ranking indicators through the comprehensive trade system,” Nouri said.

