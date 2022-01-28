Iranian, Italian architects discuss restoration of historical buildings

TEHRAN – On Wednesday, the Italian embassy in Tehran hosted a meeting during which a number of Iranian and Italian architects exchanged views on proper ways to restore historical buildings and structures.

Representatives from Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, and the cities of Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tehran attended the meeting, ISNA reported.

Furthermore, Italian architect, designer, and academic Mario Cucinella was among participants in the event parts of which were held virtually.

In addition, attendees addressed new approaches to contemporary architecture, optimizing resource consumption, reducing the effects of climate change, and choosing building materials.

The meeting was held under the auspices of the internationally acclaimed Italian magazine on architecture and design, “Domus”, the report said.

Iran hosts some of the world’s oldest cultural monuments including bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, gardens, rich natural and rural landscapes, 26 of which are UNESCO World Heritage.

AFM