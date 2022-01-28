Top officials congratulate Team Melli

TEHRAN — Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Friday sent separate messages congratulating Team Melli’s qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In his message, Raisi said the national football team “brought a wave of joy and happiness for the Iranian people.”

The president’s message is as follows:

“The consecutive and authoritative victories of our national football team in the qualifying round of the World Cup and qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, brought a wave of joy and happiness for the proud nation of Iran.

Congratulating this great success to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the proud people of Iran, which is the manifestation of the dynamism and glory of a nation, I sincerely thank all the valuable efforts of all officials, coaches, and especially the capable players of the national football team.”

Writing on his Twitter account, Amir Abdollahian also said, “Congratulations to all the dear Iranians around the world on their fastest ascent #Iran to the FIFA World Cup. God bless the dear athletes.”

On Thursday, Iran edged past Iraq 1-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, thanks to Mehdi Taremi’s second-half goal to become the 14th team to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup.

