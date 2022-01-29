120 companies attending intl. jewelry expo in Tehran

TEHRAN - The 13th International Exhibition of Gold, Silver, Jewelry, Watch and Related Industries is hosting more than 120 companies at Tehran Permanent International Fairground from January 29 to February 2, IRIB reported.

The attending companies are showcasing their latest products and achievements at this event.

According to the Head of Iran’s Union of Gold, Silver, Jewelry and Precious Stones Hojjat Shafahi, in this exhibition, all kinds of jewelry, gold, silver, precious stones, and watches, as well as machinery, tools, and equipment related to the design and production of jewelry are showcased.

The exhibition seeks to introduce the country’s latest products and services in this industry while introducing domestic producers to destination markets and improving their competitiveness. It also tries to encourage exports and services of the domestic jewelry sector.

