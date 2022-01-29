Cultural heritage elements in western Iran added to national list

TEHRAN – A total of nine cultural elements, which are practiced in Kordestan province, have recently been added to the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts on Saturday announced the inscriptions in a letter it submitted to the governor-general of the western province, CHTN reported.

The skill of making spindles, local games of Khaliran and Qolan, and the talent of making traditional tasbih (prayer beads) were among the elements added to the prestigious list.

The name Kordestan refers to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th century CE (Seljuk period), the name Kurdistan was applied to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains. It was during the reign of Abbas I the Great of Iran’s Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.

