Industry minister expresses determination for eliminating shortcomings

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin, in a letter to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei, has expressed his ministry’s determination for eliminating the recent years’ shortcomings, the Industry Ministry’s news portal Shata reported.

“Your wise and strategic statements made us at the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade more determined to work harder for reforming our governance and management structures in order to eliminate the shortcomings of recent years.”

The official further stressed the need for accelerating the movement toward achieving the goals set in the Vision 1404 (begins in March 2025) document and the realization of the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

EF/MA