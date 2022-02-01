Iranian athletes nominated for Best Male and Female awards by APC

TEHRAN - Tokyo Paralympics medalists Ruhollah Rostami and Hashemiyeh Motaghian Moavi have been nominated for the Best Male and Female Athlete respectively at the Asian Awards 2021.

The upcoming Asian Awards 2021 were organized by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC).

Powerlifter Rostami won a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics by lifting 234kg in his third attempt in the men’s -80kg.

He will have to vie with Indian Para athlete Sumit Antil, Chinese wheelchair fencer Yanke Feng and Japanese Para athlete Tomoki Sato.

Motaghian also made history by winning the first ever gold medal in athletic in the Paralympic Games in the women’s section.

She claimed a gold in the women's javelin - F55 with a throw of 24.50 meters. She also bettered the world record by 47 centimeters.

Alongside Motaghian, Indian Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel (Para table tennis), China's Wen Xiaoyan (Para athlete) and Indonesia's Leani Ratri Oktila (Para badminton) are nominated for the coveted Best Female Athlete of the Year 2021.