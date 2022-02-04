Iran’s sitting volleyball nominated for Best Team Performance

TEHRAN - Tokyo Paralympic Games gold medal winners Iran’s sitting volleyball team have been nominated for the Best Team Performance at the Asian Awards 2021.

The upcoming Asian Awards 2021 were organized by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC).

The team will have to compete with China men's goalball team, Japan men's wheelchair basketball team and Korea mixed boccia team for winning the accolade.

Iranian powerlifter Ruhollah Rostami, who won a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, and Hashemiyeh Motaghian, the first ever Iranian female Para athlete to win a gold medal in athletic in the Paralympic Games, have been previously nominated for the Best Male and Best Female awards, respectively.