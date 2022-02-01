Shiraz-Najaf flights resume after two years halt

TEHRAN – Early on Tuesday, flights between Iran’s Shiraz and Iraq’s Najaf restarted following a two-year suspension due to COVID restrictions.

Last month, flights between Kerman and the Iraqi holy city were resumed following two years of hiatus.

Over the past couple of weeks, groups of Iraqi tour operators and travel insiders visited several Iranian provinces on farm tours.

Moreover, the two neighboring have agreed to abolish visa requirements for air travelers. It came after Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi met in Tehran last year, discussing various issues including the visa waiver program.

AFM