Govt. approves plan to support domestic production

TEHRAN - Government Economic Coordination Headquarters, in a meeting on Wednesday, approved a proposed plan for supporting domestic production and eliminating barriers in this regard, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

Chaired by President Ebrahim Raisi, the mentioned meeting also dealt with various issues regarding the regulation of the basic goods market.

During the meeting, a report on the situation of the major foodstuff market was presented, which was approved by President Raisi.

Raisi further asked Agriculture Minister Seyyed Javad Sadati-Nejad to take the necessary measures for managing the price of foodstuff items.

The attendees also approved the government's proposed package that is aimed at removing obstacles and supporting the production and service sectors after several review sessions and it was decided to review it immediately in a cabinet meeting to be notified to the executive bodies for implementation after finalizing.

This package includes removing barriers to production, supporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), and providing financial facilities to manufacturing and service enterprises.

Supporting domestic production has become a major goal of the Iranian government over the past two years as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly stressed the need for promoting domestic production and cutting reliance on foreign sources.

Earlier in January, the Iranian parliament (Majlis) had also approved the general outlines of a bill on supporting the country’s factories and production units.

The mentioned bill was approved after the parliament’s Industries and Mining Committee presented a report on the mentioned bill to the parliament.

