Spanish Coach Montoya Fernandez quits as Iran coach

TEHRAN - Manuel Montoya Fernandez brought an end to his association with Iran national handball team.

The Spaniard was named Iran coach in July 2021 and led the Persians at the 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championship.

Under his coaching, Iran booked their place in the 2023 World Men's Handball Championship held in Saudi Arabia in January.

Head of Iran handball federation Alireza Pakdel has confirmed the Fernandez’s departure and said they will hire a new foreign coach for the world championship.