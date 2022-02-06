IME’s weekly value of trades increases 77%

TEHRAN- The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) rose 77 percent in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, 2.04 million tons of commodities worth $862 million were traded at the exchange in the past week, also indicating 29 percent rise in terms of volume.

The exchange traded on its metals and minerals trading floor 1.75 million tons of commodities valued at almost $645 million.

Commodities sold on this floor included 857,181 tons of cement, 799,003 tons of steel, 43,500 tons of zinc dust, 37,000 tons of iron ore, 7,465 tons of copper, 6,400 tons of aluminum, 2,000 tons of sponge iron, 1,000 tons of zinc ingots, 480 tons of lead, 150 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 18 tons of precious metals concentrate and 1 kg of gold bars.

Furthermore, the IME saw on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 280,048 tons of commodities worth more than $209 million.

The exchange customers purchased on this floor 90,723 tons of bitumen, 81,739 tons of polymeric products, 63,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 30,825 tons of chemicals, 10,500 tons of lube cut, 2,830 tons of base oil, 1,390 tons of sulfur and 70 tons of argon.

Last but not least was the IME's side market with 10,455 tons of commodities traded on it.

As previously reported, more than 7.297 million tons of commodities worth over $2 billion were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange in the past Iranian calendar month (ended on January 20).

The exchange sold on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor more than 1.529 million tons of commodities worth over $856 million.

On this floor the exchange traded 415,000 tons of vacuum bottom, 490,000 tons of bitumen, 306,534 tons of polymeric products, 171,000 tons of lube cut, 108,463 tons of chemicals, 26,285 tons of sulfur, 14,653 tons of oil, 450 tons of argon and 225 tons of insulation.

Next was the metals and minerals trading floor with trades of 5.724 million tons of commodities valued at more than $1 billion.

Commodities changing hands on this floor included 3.606 million tons of cement, 1.332 million tons of steel, 367,000 tons of iron ore, 241,000 tons of sponge iron, 35,090 tons of aluminum, 133,340 tons of zinc, 26,911 tons of copper, 630 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 500 tons of coke, 500 tons of lead, 42 tons of precious metals concentrate and 23 kg of gold bars.

On its agricultural trading floor the exchange saw offering of 50 kg of saffron strands.

It's worth noting that the IME also played host to trade of 43,899 tons of commodities on its side market.

The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2021) rose 108 percent compared to the preceding year.

During the past year, about 3.5 quadrillion rials (about $83.5 billion) worth of commodities were traded at the mentioned market.

In the past year, several new records were achieved in terms of the volume and value of transactions in the mentioned market’s various floors including the industrial, petroleum, and petrochemical floors.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA