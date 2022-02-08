Over 20m car tires produced in 10 months

TEHRAN- Iranian tire manufacturers produced 20.161 million car tires in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021-January 20, 2022), IRNA reported.

This number of produced tires weighed over 217,426 tons, with a three percent drop year on year.

According to the statistics, in the mentioned period, 127,077 tons of passenger car tires were produced, showing a five percent fall year on year. Meanwhile, some 23,199 tons of truck tires were also produced, indicating a 12-percent growth.

Production of the tires of light agricultural vehicles experienced a decline of 22 percent to stand at 2,822 tons, while that of the heavy ones also declined five percent to stand at 14,252 tons.

Production of the tires of road building and industrial vehicles also fell 23 percent to 4,092 tons in the period under review.

In the first 10 months of the present year, 15,897 tons of bicycle and motorcycle tires were produced, showing 15 percent growth.

The tire industry has a 60-year history in Iran. Currently, 11 tire manufacturing companies are active across the country that produce tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, vans, road construction, and agriculture machinery, as well as bicycles and motorcycles in addition to other types of tubes.

Some15,000 people are directly employed in this industry and more than 250,000 people are indirectly involved in the value chain of this industry.

The Iranian tire industry, despite the continuation of sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic conditions, as well as some domestic restrictions, has been following a thriving and successful path over the past few years.

In addition to the successes achieved in terms of the output amount, Iranian tire manufacturers have entered new areas including production of the wide-base tires and the tires of SUVs.

Wide base tires, which are a new generation of heavy vehicles’ tires, have been produced for the first time in West Asia by Iranian producers.

