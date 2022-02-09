Bushehr province’s 10-month fishery export stands at over 21,000 tons

TEHRAN- Fishery export from Bushehr province, in the southwest of Iran, stood at over 21,000 tons in the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021-January 20, 2022), a provincial official announced.

Ali Bazdar, the director-general of the province’s Fishery Department, said that of the figure 2,000 tons was the export in the tenth month.

He put the ten-month farmed-shrimp production at 28,100 tons, of which 90 percent is exported.

Farmed shrimp export from the province indicates 20 percent growth in this year from the previous year, the official added.

Iran has exported 62,500 tons of fisheries in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22, 2021), according to an official with Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO).

Isa Golshahi, IFO’s director-general for quality improvement, processing, and market development, said that live, frozen and processed fisheries and aquatic products have been exported to different countries in the first six months of this year.

The official has previously said in terms of accessing some new target markets in the field of fisheries, cooperation with the relevant organizations such as chambers of commerce, Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the non-governmental sector to open new markets in the international arena is one the agenda of the IFO’s plans.

Over the past two years, the efforts of the Aquatics’ Production and Trade Union of Iran, and the non-governmental sector have led to the addition of markets in countries such as Oman and Malaysia to Iran's target export markets in this field, he further noted.

Fishery production has increased noticeably in Iran in recent years.

Enjoying high quality, Iran’s fishery products were sold easily in the export markets, and also some new export destinations welcomed these products in the past two years; as new markets including China, South Korea, and the Eurasian Union nations opened up for Iranian fishery products.

