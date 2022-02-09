Iran looking for glory at CAFA U19 Futsal Championship

TEHRAN – Iranian 14-team member futsal team will participate at the first edition of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) U19 Futsal Championship, aiming to win the title.

The tournament “CAFA U19 Futsal Championship” will be held in Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan from Feb. 12 to 19 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Iran will open the campaign with a match against Afghanistan on Feb. 12.

Ali Sanei’s men are scheduled to meet Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on Feb 13 and 17, respectively.

Iran will finish the four-team tournament with a match against Uzbekistan on Feb. 19.

National teams of juniors of futsal, made up of players under the age of 19, will converge for the title of the best team in the Central Asian countries. The tournament in this age category will be held for the first time.

Earlier, competitions under the auspices of CAFA were held only in Dushanbe (Tajikistan) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan).