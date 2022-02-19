Iran champions of CAFA U19 Futsal Championship

TEHRAN – Iran claimed the title of the CAFA U19 Futsal Championship on Saturday.

Ali Sanei’s boys defeated Uzbekistan 7-1 in their final match and won the first edition of the competition.

Each team played four matches on a round-robin basis.

Iran started the campaign with a 10-3 win over Afghanistan and also beat Tajikistan (2-1) and Kyrgyz Republc (6-1).

Afghanistan finished in second place.

Iran also won Fair Play award.