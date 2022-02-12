IGEDC implementing 12 gas pressure boosting projects

TEHRAN - Iran Gas Engineering and Development Company (IGEDC) is implementing 12 gas pressure boosting projects across the country, an official with the company announced.

According to Samad Rahimi, two of the mentioned facilities including Kheirgoo and Arsanjan have been completed and inaugurated in Fars Province, on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic revolution.

Rahimi noted that 90 percent of the equipment used in these projects including air conditioners, air compressors, valves and fittings, scrubbers, electrical equipment, and instruments, etc. has been provided by domestic manufacturers.

The implementation of these projects has increased the gas transmission capacity in the fourth and eighth lines of the national gas network, and consequently guaranteed the stability and flexibility of the country's gas transmission, especially in the cold months of the year, he said.

Rahimi noted that the other 10 facilities will also be completed and put into operation by the end of the next Iranian calendar year (March 2023).

Explaining that the turbines used in Kheirgoo gas pressure boosting facilities have been provided by MAPNA Group and the turbines used in Arsanjan facilities have been provided by OTC Company.

“With this advanced and high-tech equipment which are made by talented domestic specialists and engineers we won’t need to import from foreign countries,” he said.

According to the official, Iran Gas Engineering and Development Company has played a significant role in the indigenization of the knowledge for the production of the above-mentioned turbines and the development of turbine manufacturers such as MAPNA and OTC increases employment for engineers and skilled workforce.

EF/MA