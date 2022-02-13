Result-oriented foreign policy has neutralized sanctions on Iran: government 

TEHRAN - Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi has highlighted the failure of U.S. sanctions policy against Iran, saying that Tehran has made U.S. sanctions ineffective through result-oriented foreign policy.

The Western media's acknowledgment of Iran's record-breaking oil exports over the last three years is another sign of maximum pressure failure on the Iranian people, Bahadori Jahromi wrote on his Twitter account.

Result-oriented foreign policy, without placing hope in Vienna and New York, has made sanctions ineffective and neutralized, he added, according to the official website of the Iranian government.

The Iranian nation is victorious in this battle, he noted.

Reuters earlier reported: “Iranian oil exports have risen to more than 1 million barrels per day for the first time in almost three years, based on estimates from companies that track the flows, reflecting increased shipments to China.”

The administration of Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has made result-oriented foreign policy a top priority. And in Vienna talks, it serves as a guiding principle for Iran’s negotiating team led by Ali Bagheri Kani.

In reference to the new government’s foreign policy, in mid-January Bahadori Jahromi tweeted, “The president is preparing for a visit to Russia and the foreign minister went to China, the minister of transport was in Syria, the minister of culture went to the Dubai 2020 Expo, and Mr. Bagheri is focusing on the Vienna talks. Last week, several foreign officials were present in Iran. Diplomacy in the #popular_government pays attention to the #broad field of national interests. Dynamic, all-around, and result-oriented.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has also said the Raisi administration is seeking a result-oriented policy in the Vienna talks.

He said in December that Iran arrived in Vienna with good faith, seriousness, planning and initiative in the first round of new talks. The foreign minister added that he has told EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the foreign ministers of the countries whose diplomats are present in Vienna that their eagerness to resume the talks must be reflected in their goodwill and initiatives.

“We told them bluntly that Raisi's government is a pragmatic and result-oriented government, and that vague and general dialogue will not help solve the problem. If you are concerned about Iran's completely peaceful nuclear program, we also have our own concerns and demands regarding the continuation of sanctions, the non-lifting of sanctions, and non-compliance with the so-called nuclear agreement,” he added.

In November, the Iranian foreign minister also said, "The new administration of Iran is a pragmatic and result-oriented administration. We have shared our views with the negotiating parties and are ready to reach a good agreement. This requires a full return of the negotiating parties to their obligations."

The foreign minister reiterated Iran’s position again on Instagram ahead of the talks. “The Islamic Republic of Iran is entering the talks with a pragmatic and result-oriented approach and is determined to reach a good deal, but this entails effective and verifiable removal of sanctions and the return of all sides to full compliance with their commitments.”

