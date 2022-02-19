Raisi, Macron consult on Vienna talks

TEHRAN — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his French counterpart held phone talks on Saturday afternoon over the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna intended to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

The telephone conversation comes as talks have reached a delicate stage and hopes have risen for restoring the multilateral agreement.

President Raisi told Macron that if the agreement is revitalized, all false claims against Iran should come to an end.

In the conversation, Raisi noted that Iran has put forward constructive proposals during the Vienna talks and has examined the proposals put forward by the other parties on the basis of their compatibility with the interests of the Iranian people.

The president said that the Iranian delegation has repeatedly stated that Tehran welcomes initiatives that guarantee and protect the rights of the Iranian people.

He added, “Political pressures or claims have been made to maintain pressure on the Iranian people and undermine the prospect of reaching an agreement.”

Raisi stressed that any agreement in Vienna should include the lifting of sanctions, the provision of a valid guarantee and the closure of political issues and claims.

Raisi noted the history of Iran's interaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the numerous reports by the UN body confirming the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear activities are a testimony to the falsification of allegations against Iran by certain countries.

For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron said that “good progress has been made in the Vienna talks and we hope that the talks will be concluded as soon as possible.”

