Iran president, Qatar emir discuss nuclear talks

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has received a phone call from Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in which they discussed the situation around the latest round of nuclear talks held in Doha.

During the phone conversation, Ayatollah Raisi emphasized the clear positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the talks on lifting the sanctions, according to a readout of the call put out by the Iranian presidency.

President Raisi referred to numerous and official reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency that Iran’s nuclear program is completely transparent and has never deviated from the legal path.

He added, “Repeated accusations and repeated allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran during the talks indicate their political targeting in the negotiation process.”

President Raisi went on to say that Iran considers unilateral sanctions as cruel, illegal and unjust and is determined to defend its rights.

“All efforts should be directed towards the full lifting of sanctions with necessary guarantees in this regard,” the president added.

Raisi, who is also constitutionally considered chairman of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), stressed, “A lasting agreement requires the lifting of sanctions and the unconditional abandonment of baseless claims.”

In another part of the conversation, President Raisi referred to the FIFA World Cup that Qatar is going to host, saying Iran is ready to help hold this important event as best as possible.

In the telephone conversation, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also appreciated the support of Iran for his country, saying, “Doha supports Tehran's position in realizing its rights and advancing the talks, especially strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation, and welcomes Iran’s initiatives for better holding of the World Cup in Qatar.”

After the Doha talks, Iran said it will coordinate with the European Union on next stage of talks.

“Our team is ready to engage constructively to reach a deal,” tweeted Majid Takht Ravanchi, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations.

He added, “If U.S. acts realistically & shows serious intention to implement its obligations, agreement is not out of reach.”

Speaking at the UN Security Council one day after indirect U.S.-Iran talks ended in Doha, Takht Ravanchi said, "Iran has demanded verifiable and objective guarantees from the U.S. that JCPOA will not be torpedoed again, that the U.S. will not violate its obligations again, and that sanctions will not be re-imposed under other pretexts or designations."

"We were sincere in the Doha talks that were serious and positive. Our negotiating team is ready to engage constructively again to conclude and reach a deal."