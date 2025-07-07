Wise management in the critical moment of war

TEHRAN - In an analysis, Khorasan examined the policy and decisions of the revolutionary leadership of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the critical and historical moment and wrote: The recent war with the Zionist regime once again provided a historic opportunity to demonstrate the wisdom and courage of the Revolutionary Leader.

In the very first moments of the conflict, the clear words of the Revolutionary Leader, emphasizing “making the enemy helpless,” conveyed a decisive and strong-willed image of Iran to the world. But the turning point of this management was revealed in his second message. With brave and calm language, he declared: “We will neither accept an imposed war nor an imposed peace.” The most brilliant move came in the Leader’s third message, where it caused the enemy to be astounded that even he, without mentioning the ceasefire issue, simply conveyed the narrative of Iran’s victory to the people of Iran and the world. The brain behind this message was so great that it not only filled the internal psychological atmosphere with pride but also forced the other side to react nervously and undiplomatically. The anger of the U.S. President itself became a clear proof of the victory.

Ettelaat: Israel can neither move backward nor forward!

In an interview with Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Parliament, Ettelaat discussed the entry of the United States into the war imposed on Iran by Israel. He said: Israel would never have had the courage and audacity to attack Iran without American support. Israel made a big and strategic mistake by starting a military war with Iran. A country that has refused to join the NPT is not allowed in any way launch a military attack on Iran or any other country under the pretext of nuclear enrichment. The point, however, is that the Zionist regime, with the support and order of the United States, specifically Donald Trump, has this action on its agenda, so it must be prepared to bear the terrible consequences of this terrible mistake. Israel has now realized that the strength and toughness of the Iranians are unassailable, and for this reason, Israel regrets the war with Iran, but it has no way back and no way forward. The clear point is that Iran will never, under any circumstances, welcome war or an atmosphere of war. Therefore, if Israel and the United States give up their excesses, the Islamic Republic has no problem with the end of the military conflict.

Kayhan: Let's be vigilant!

Kayhan dedicated its editorial to the nation's vigilance and unity against the enemy's conspiracies. The paper said: After the aggression of the Zionist regime, the United States, and their cowardly allies against our country, the atmosphere in the country has naturally taken on a heightened sense of “security", and the main focus is on war and war measures. The result is the observation of a "common threat, national unity and cohesion," especially when the threat comes from the most hated and dirty regimes. Perhaps if the people of our country had not known about the history of America's crimes in the world, or if the genocide of the residents of Gaza had not occurred before their eyes, or if they had not seen the destruction of Syria's infrastructure, this unity would not have been formed in its current form. However, we believe that an important part of this unity and social cohesion is due to the Iranian-Islamic culture of these civilized people. This unity and cohesion must be preserved at all costs, and there should be no doubt that attacking this national unity and cohesion is part of the enemy's next plan. Anyone who seeks to undermine this unity and cohesion with any intention or method, knowingly or unknowingly, has helped the enemy.

Iran: Israel not capable of a long-term war

In a commentary, the Iran newspaper dealt with the weakness of the Zionist regime in a war of attrition and wrote: Iran inflicted significant damage on Israel's military and economic infrastructure in the 12-day war (June 13-25). If Israel attacks Iran again, Iran's strategy will change to a war of attrition. Iran, relying on its extensive missile reserves, can launch successive attacks to exhaust Israel's defense systems. The gradual decline in the effectiveness of Israel's defense in the war indicates the regime's vulnerability. Success in a war of attrition against the Zionist regime depends on two key factors: first, maintaining the ability to produce and fire missiles over the long term, with a focus on improving their accuracy and effectiveness, and second, protecting offensive and defensive infrastructure from enemy attacks. If these two conditions are realized, it will be possible to make the enemy’s defense systems irrelevant and target key bases.