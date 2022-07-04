Iran president congratulates Belarus on Independence Day

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has sent a congratulatory message to the president of Belarus to felicitate him on Independence Day.

In his message to Alexander Lukashenko, President Raisi expressed hope that the cooperation between the two countries would expand even more in the light of joint efforts and by taking advantage of the existing vast capacities.

Under President Raisi, Iran and Belarus explored ways to boost relations, especially in the economic field.

In September of 2021, Raisi, while receiving the credentials of new Belarusian ambassador to Tehran, referred to his meeting with the President of Belarus on the sidelines of the Shanghai summit in Dushanbe and said, “Providing the groundwork for the activity of private sectors and companies of the two countries can be effective in strengthening economic and trade cooperation between Iran and Belarus.”

Ayatollah Raisi also referred to the request of Ambassador Dmitry Koltsov to approve the country's university degrees in Iran, saying, "Considering the presence of a number of Iranian students in Belarusian universities, it is necessary to take appropriate measures for this problem."

Ambassador Koltsov called the relations between the two countries long-standing and friendly.

Iran and Belarus established diplomatic ties some 30 years ago, after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"My main mission is to develop relations between the two countries and I will do my best to achieve this goal,” Koltsov said.

Belarus has always been and will always be a friend of Iran, Koltsov said.

"We are ready to raise the level of trade and provide groundwork for the presence and investment of Iranian companies," the diplomat added.

