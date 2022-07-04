U.S. incompetent to comment on human rights: Iran’s Gharibabadi

TEHRAN- Kazem Gharibabadi, Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights, noted on Sunday that the United States is not qualified to speak on the subject of human rights due to its numerous abuses of international law.

“The United States is, by no means, qualified to talk about the issue of human rights,” Gharibabadi pointed out.

The official made the remarks on the sidelines of the fourth international conference on the American human rights from the perspective of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran has named July 3 the “day of the revelation” of the U.S. human rights. In such a day in 1988 a U.S. warship downed an Iranian passenger plane with 290 passengers and crew over the Persian Gulf. The civilian airliner was en route from the port city of Bandar Abbas to Dubai, the UAE. 66 children were among the victims.

“The U.S. administration should be held responsible to the oppressed peoples, who have lost their lives as a result of (U.S.) terrorism, sanctions, aggression, and occupation,” Gharibabadi added.

The U.S. illegal sanctions against Iran have been called crime against humanity. Even during the Coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration was not ready to loosen sanctions against Iran for import medicine and medical equipment.

“During the American Human Rights Week, examples of American human rights violations inside and outside the country should be reviewed,” the top human rights official remarked.

He cited America’s logistical support for the Saudi-led war on Yemen which has been raging on since March 2015.



As an example, munitions experts told CNN in August 2018 that the bomb used by the Saudi-led coalition in a devastating attack on a school bus in Yemen was sold as part of a U.S. State Department-sanctioned arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

“The U.S. does not even respect the rights of its own citizens, but it claims to defend human rights in other countries,” the Iranian human rights chief stated.

“Racial discrimination, women's rights, and the right to exist are examples of human rights violations in America. For example, the number of black prisoners is four times that of white prisoners,” he underlined.

“82% of Muslims in the U.S. say that they are very strict in performing religious ceremonies, and according to statistics, the U.S. has the highest rate of income inequality in the world,” Gharibabadi concluded.



