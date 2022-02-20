Amir Abdollahian, Borrell discuss Vienna texts at Munich

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met on Saturday with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting, the latest status of the talks in Vienna and the details of the agreements were discussed.

The foreign minister praised the role of Borrell and his deputy Enrique Mora as coordinators of the Vienna talks.

He also stressed Iran's will for the conclusion of the talks and explained Tehran's position in this regard.

Noting that Iran has presented all possible initiatives and proposals, Amir Abdollahian said that now is the time for the United States and the three European countries to show the real will to reach an agreement in the shortest possible time by making the necessary political decisions.

Iran’s top diplomat stressed that if it were not for Iran's initiatives, both sides would not have been so close to an agreement, but the other side should know that Tehran will not ignore its red lines.

During the meeting, Borrell reviewed various parts of the text which is being negotiated in the field of sanctions lifting, nuclear commitments, verification and obtaining guarantees, and briefed Amir Abdollahian as the coordinator of the JCPOA talks.

The two sides agreed to continue their consultations.

Western media reported that the E3 has offered two compromise packages, and the Iranian side is discussing these packages. Meanwhile, the Iranian side has also prepared written drafts, especially after Bagheri Kani’s return from Tehran.

During his speech in the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Amir Abdollahian said that right now, Iranian negotiators “are confronting the double games of the Western party on the text and time.”

He then added that Iran is ready to “achieve a good deal, at the earliest possible time, if the other side makes the needed political decision.”

According to the foreign minister, Iran participated in the new round of nuclear negotiations in “good faith and seriousness while tabling numerous initiatives for achieving a good deal.”

Amir Abdollahian listed Iran’s demands in Vienna as following:

“The removal of all sanctions inconsistent with the JCPOA, verification of sanctions removal, and presentation of absolutely necessary objective guarantees for the fulfillment of commitments.”

The Munich Security Conference says it provides a platform for global dialogue. Iran has used this platform to explain its political position in Vienna, and to reach an understanding regarding the negotiations, as well as explaining its regional stances.

A good deal seems within reach, but it is the Westerners, and United States in particular that can decide the future of this agreement.

