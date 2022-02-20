Iran FM continues talks with foreign counterparts

TEHRAN – On the second day of his stint in Munich, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held meetings with several foreign officials on the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference.

Amir Abdollahian met with Sophie Wilmès, Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The two top diplomats discussed and exchanged views over bilateral relations and some issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

Amir Abdollahian referred to the good 130-year history of relations between the two countries, saying, "There are many bilateral and multilateral opportunities in ties between the two countries, and the hosting of European institutions in Brussels also adds new dimensions to the bilateral relations and cooperation."

Amir Abdollahian also spoke of the beginning of new momentum in bilateral ties in recent months after the inauguration of the new administration in Iran. He then described the further expansion of parliamentary cooperation between Tehran and Brussels as one of the capacities for developing political relations.

Turning to the impact of the development of economic and trade relations in deepening ties, Amir Abdollahian described as important, the operation of the Belgian trade and commercial offices and the maintenance of their activities and said this effectively helps build the future of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The foreign minister emphasized Iran's readiness to further develop relations with Belgium in various fields, including technical areas and new technologies as well as knowledge-based companies. The Belgian deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs also expressed pleasure with the new meeting with his Iranian counterpart. Sophie Wilmès further pointed to the various aspects of relations between the two countries and stressed that further development of these ties will have many positive effects in Europe and West Asia.

Wilmès also stressed her country's readiness to cooperate in all fields of bilateral relations and to work to follow up on the agreements reached to further develop and expand ties between the two countries.

In the meeting, the foreign ministers of Iran and Belgium also discussed some consular issues, including the situation of Mr. Asadi. Amir Abdollahian explained Iran's views on the issue to his Belgian counterpart.

Iraq ready to host Iranian-Saudi talks

Amir Abdollahian has met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein as he continued his meetings with the top diplomats participating in the 58th Munich Security Conference.

In the meeting, Amir Abdollahian and Hussein discussed bilateral issues and the latest regional and international developments.

The Iraqi foreign minister presented a report on the domestic developments of Iraq and the post-election situation there, saying his country is ready to host the next round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Amir Abdollahian also announced Iran’s readiness to continue talks with Saudi Arabia, saying however that this depends above all on the will of the other side.

The top Iranian diplomat reiterated the need for a civil transfer of power in Iraq based on consensus and compromise between all Iraqi groups.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq also discussed economic projects between the two countries and explored ways of implementing the agreements reached during talks between the two sides’ delegations over the past few months.

Vienna talks discussed with Austrian FM

Amir Abdollahian and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg have discussed bilateral ties and international issues of mutual interest, including the ongoing talks in Vienna.

During the meeting, Amir Abdollahian thanked Austria for hosting the negotiations, saying today Vienna is the center of developments in important areas for Iran and the international community.

He also outlined Iran’s red lines and Tehran’s strong opposition to any move to violate them in Vienna. He said, “If the final choice is between no deal, on the one hand, and violating the interests of the Iranian people- as our red line- on the other, then Tehran's definite choice is to respect national interests and not cross the logical and legitimate red lines of the Islamic Republic.”

He described the establishment and maintenance of a balance between rights and responsibilities as the obvious key to the stability of any agreement. Amir Abdollahian added, "Now the Western parties must make their final decision on whether they want to end the current economic terrorism and their inaction and non-compliance, or still want to leave the scar unhealed under unacceptable pretexts.”

He stressed that the launch of media campaigns by the three European countries and the United States to achieve their negotiating goals does not affect the definitive mission of the Iranian negotiators to protect the interests of the great people of Iran.

In other comments, Amir Abdollahian described the centuries-long history of relations between Iran and Austria as distinguished, saying the ties have different aspects. He also expressed hope that relations with Austria will be promoted to higher levels.

The Iranian foreign minister also called for resolving the consular problems of Iranian citizens in Austria, including the problems of student families visiting their children, extending the residency of some students, and some banking problems of resident Iranians.

Alexander Schallenberg referred to his meetings with all the heads of the negotiating delegations in Vienna. He said, “The final stages of the talks are very tough and sometimes breathtaking, and some days progress may not be made, but we must all continue to make efforts to reach a deal". Schallenberg added that although Austria is not a party to the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, it has a firm commitment to give any possible assistance to the negotiations.

"There is no doubt that the restoration of the JCPOA and the return of all parties to their commitments is the solution to the crisis created by the former US president and that we are all addressing the issue today," he said.

The Austrian foreign minister also noted his country's firm determination to expand relations with Tehran in all areas, saying consular issues can be resolved in talks between colleagues from the two ministries.