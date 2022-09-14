Iran president to visit New York

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi will soon travel to New York to attend the annual United Nations conference.

Gholamhossein Esmaili, chief of staff of the Iranian president, told reporters on Wednesday that President Raisi has a visit to New York on his agenda.

“Mr. President intends to travel to New York,” Esmaili said.

He didn’t give further details as to when the Iranian president intends to visit New York but he said that the details of the visit will be announced at “a certain time.”

Earlier in August, government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi had said that Raisi will attend the UN General Assembly in New York.

“Preliminary plans have been made in this regard,” Bahadori Jahromi told reporters.

The annual UN conference will be held in September. It will be Raisi’s second visit to New York to attend the largest international conference as he enters the second year of his presidency. Raisi started his work in August 2021.

