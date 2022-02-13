Excellent Biscoff Recipe That You Should Try

Lotus biscuits and cookie butter with their iconic appearance and packaging have received a lot of attention in recent years, and you can find a variety of cake, muffin, and dessert recipes made with them.

In this post, you are going to see all the recipes that I made with crunchy Lotus Biscoff biscuits and delicious cookie butter. Here are Lotus Biscoff recipe ideas.

Biscoff Truffles Recipe

Made from cream cheese, sandwich biscuits, and melted chocolate, these delicious Biscoff truffles have a memorable taste that you will definitely like to try.

Biscoff Brownies Recipe

How to develop and upgrade the classic brownie recipe? One way is to combine a new flavor with chocolate. How about Biscoff cookie butter-flavored brownies? You can find biscoff brownies in this link.

Biscoff Hot Chocolate Recipe

Hot chocolate, like other drinks, can be customized and made with different ingredients. One of the things that go well with cocoa flavor is cookie butter. Biscoff hot chocolate is a warm and hearty drink that combines the taste of chocolate and cookie butter.

Biscoff Latte

The world of coffee and the drinks that are made with coffee is endless. These drinks are each made in a different way and have different flavors. One of the flavors that goes great with coffee is cookie butter. If you also like coffee and cookie butter, then do not hesitate to make a lotus Biscoff latte.

Biscoff Muffins Recipe

Lotus Biscoff muffin is a delicious and simple combination of flour, oil, sugar, and eggs with a lot of Biscoff cookie butter flavor. cookie butter gives these muffins a wonderful flavor.

Biscoff Pancake Recipe

Surely you have made several types of pancakes so far, but have you tried cookie butter-flavored pancakes? These Biscoff cookie-flavored pancakes are great for breakfast.

Biscoff Cheesecake Cups Recipe

no-bake Biscoff cheesecake cups. This dessert does not require baking, and you can prepare it in a very short time with very few ingredients.

Biscoff Milkshake Recipe

This cool summer drink does not have a specific method of preparation and you can use different ingredients to make it according to your taste. Cookies, Nutella, Oreo Biscuits, and Lotus Biscoff are some of the ingredients that can be used to make delicious and creative milkshakes.

About Lotus Biscoff Company

Lotus Bakeries is a Belgian biscuit company, founded in 1932, with its headquarters in Lembeke, Kaprijke, Belgium. Lotus is known for its speculoos biscuits and biscuit-based products, branded as Lotus Biscoff in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and India. The company has become an international group. Brands include Lotus, Lotus Biscoff, Dinosaurus, Peijnenburg, Annas, Nākd, TREK, BEAR and Kiddylicious.