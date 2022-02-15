Cinema Organization of Iran CEO meets Chinese envoy to discuss execution of earlier film MOUs

TEHRAN – Cinema Organization of Iran director Mohammad Khazaei and the Chinese ambassador to Tehran, Chang Hua, have held a meeting to discuss the execution of memorandums of understanding signed by Iran and China to widen relations in the film industry.

“So far, two MOUs on have been signed between the two countries in 2006 and 2020, however, unfortunately, parts of the memorandums have never been implemented,” Khazaei said in a press release published on Thursday.

“This meeting has been organized to pursue the execution of the MOUs, as well as to seek arrangement for new agreements on cinema between the two countries,” he added.

He underlined Iranian cinema’s need for the Chinese market and added, the MOUs have the potential to provide opportunities for the countries’ specialized film organizations to work on film distribution in the countries.

Khazaei asked China to dedicate a major portion of its market to Iranian films every year and to help Iran equip its movie theaters with modern technologies and film screening devices.

He also announced Iran’s plan to build 700 movie theaters across the country in the near future and said that China can support the country to put the plan into action.

By law, screening foreign films in Iranian movie theaters is forbidden, however, Khazaei said Chinese films can be screened in Iran based on mutual agreements between the two countries.

He said that Iran has no restrictions to offer Chinese films on Iranian VOD platforms, which are currently showcasing over 100 movies from Chinese cinema and lamented that Iran has no share of the Chinese film market.

Khazaei also asked for China’s collaboration on joint film projects and noted, “Joint film projects can help to improve mutual understanding among the people of the two countries.”

For his part, the Chinese ambassador said that Iran and China have done well on film cooperation.

Hua said that Iranian films are being screened in China and the country’s international film events, including the Shanghai and Beijing festivals.

He also added that Iranian directors Majid Majidi and Narges Abyar are currently collaborating with Chinese filmmakers on joint film projects.

Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning drama “A Separation” was broadcast from Chinese TV, Hua said and added that he has watched about 20 Iranian films on Chinese platforms providing VOD service.

“However, we can expand our relations in the film industry,” he said in concluding.

Photo: Cinema Organization of Iran director Mohammad Khazaei gives Chinese Ambassador Chang Hua a present at his office in Tehran on February 14, 2022.

MMS/YAW

