Monthly saffron export down 63% on year

TEHRAN- Iran’s export of saffron fell 63 percent in the previous Iranian calendar month (ended on January 20), as compared to the same month of the past year, a board member of Iran’s National Saffron Council told ILNA.

Ali Hosseini said this issue should be diagnosed to find where is the problem?

"Currently, about 90 percent of the world's saffron is produced in Iran, but this is not a matter of applying our taste to buyers in global markets, and we cannot sell the product at the price we are considering," he said.

“It has been about 30 years since we became the first saffron producer in the world”, Hosseini said and lamented: "No action has been taken in the saffron processing industry and we do not have a share of saffron processing industries in the world and we have just talked."

Iran is one of the world’s top saffron producers and over 90 percent of its production is exported to foreign destinations.

MA/MA