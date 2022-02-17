Azizi Khadem no longer head of Iran football federation

TEHRAN – Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem was temporarily removed from the presidency of Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

Members of the federation’s board of directors held an extraordinary meeting on Thursday in which Azizi Khadem was temporarily removed from the presidency of the federation in accordance with article 35, paragraph 14 of the FFIRI Statutes.

Mirsahd Majedi was appointed as interim head of the federation until an extraordinary assembly is held in mid-May.

The board of directors had earlier announced Mehrdad Seraji as the interim president but changed their decision.

Aziziz Khadem was removed from presidency just less than a year he was appointed as FFIRI president.

He faced controversy since taking charge of the position and the members criticized the legal and economic ambiguities in the contracts related to the football federation.