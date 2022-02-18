FM Amir Abdollahian briefed about Ukraine developments

TEHRAN — Iran’s foreign minister made a phone call on Tuesday with Tehran’s ambassador in Kiyev to follow the latest developments in Ukraine, particularly the situation of Iranians in the country.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian’s call followed the Foreign Ministry assessment of the developments surrounding Ukraine.

A special headquarters has been formed to follow the situation surrounding the Iranians living in Ukraine.

The Iranian ambassador explained about the latest developments in Ukraine, especially the situation of Iranians living in Ukraine, including Iranian students studying in the country.

In the telephone conversation, Iran’s top diplomat also emphasized the necessary recommendations regarding the Iranians living in the country and the provision of any necessary services by the Iranian embassy in Kiyev in case of a possible military clash between Ukraine and Russia.

In a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, Amir Abdollahian discussed the current situation and the dangers of any escalation of the crisis in the Eurasian region and stressed the need for a peaceful settlement of the dispute between Russia and Ukraine.

Also on Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is following the events in Ukraine carefully and with sensitivity. We are concerned about the escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia. It is natural that, as a country with good relations with both sides, we try to invite both sides to a settlement so that they can resolve the situation peacefully.”

Saeed Khatibzadeh added that the Eurasian region cannot see another tension.

The spokesman stated that the Foreign Ministry has taken important steps within the framework of its definite responsibility regarding the Iranian citizens in Ukraine.

“The embassy has also issued the necessary announcements and is in communication with Iranians living in Ukraine through a virtual line. They have also been informed of the necessary news,” he added.

He noted that the travel warning to Ukraine has turned from normal to red.

“The travel warning has been announced and we have announced a specific hotline for Iranian citizens to call, who will respond to all citizens living in Ukraine around the clock to answer questions,” Khatibzadeh reiterated.

“We are in regular contact with our embassy in Ukraine,” Khatibzadeh said, adding, “We have set up a headquarters at the Foreign Ministry to monitor the situation in Ukraine, and the ministry is following what is happening in Ukraine.”

