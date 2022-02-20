  Alireza Abbasi: Training the body is essential

TEHRAN - Training the body and increasing the motor literacy of sections of society is essential.

Physical education through physical activity and exercise is one of the most important factors in physical and mental health, improving emotional and social relationships and improving the quality of life in general. In order to increase the motor literacy of different groups and with the aim of increasing physical activity, various educational technologies such as brochures, posters, films, software and books have been used. Physical education and sports have been manifested in various ways throughout the history of human life. Today's sports are different forms of physical activities and physical education that in the framework of the education system of any society and along with its individual and social values provide the intellectual development of children.

Physical literacy is a very important goal of physical education. Understanding physical literacy helps to understand the intrinsic and specific value of physical education. Physical education is not specifically about teaching sports to children and young people, nor is it just about finding people who have the potential to become elite players, although they are as much about children and young people as they are during their training. They have problems and need help catching the ball or breathing in swimming. Physical education is about encouraging every child and young person to become a lifelong participant in physical activity and supporting every child and young person on their path to physical literacy. Physical literacy requires a belief in the general nature of the individual in terms of the interaction of abilities. "Because everyone has talent, physical literacy can be described as motivation, self-confidence, physical fitness, knowledge and understanding of maintaining physical activity throughout life," assuming that each trait is equally important.

The key to understanding physical literacy is to understand that movement is an important part of being human and that movement is essential for health and is a major part of our lives.

Physical education and sports as an effective social phenomenon has penetrated into various dimensions of society and people's lives and has become an integral part of life. The increasing spread of sports has led to the creation of sports-specific television channels in most countries of the world. Publishes sports newspapers and magazines and thousands of books on other fitness activities. The serious attention of governments and politicians to the physical education and sports sector, the interest in watching and constantly following the results of competitions has also increased its importance.

