Likhovtseva Ousts Capriati in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, California Unseeded Russian Elena Likhovtseva took advantage of a meltdown, reeling in the final nine games to bounce error-plagued Jennifer Capriati 6-4 6-0 in first-round play at the $535,000 women's tournament in Carlsbad.

Capriati won the hardcourt event in 1991 and 1992 in the sleepy beachside town just north of San Diego. But the world's 17th-ranked player showed few signs of that form in her 67-minute loss to the Russian, who posted her first career win in three meetings.

"She played well the whole match," said Capriati of the steady baseliner. "I don't think it was my fault, really. There was not much I could do. It was like playing against a wall to where I completely lost it." The hard-hitting Capriati led 4-3 on the strength of a service break in the seventh game but could not capitalize. She lost her own serve after going ahead 40-0, plagued by two of her 10 double faults.

Beginning of End for Capriati That proved to be the beginning of the end for the 1992 Olympic gold medalist.

Ahead 5-4, Likhovtseva broke again in the final game with a forehand pass on set point, ending the 45-minute opener. From there, Capriati was blanked the rest of the way, smacking forehands long and spraying backhands wide while scoring just nine points in the 22-minute second set.

"I was in control the first set, then I lost it and had a letdown," Capriati said. "It boosted her confidence. She just came out rolling in the second set and it was hard for to get back." Likhovtseva was asked if her opponent gave up in the final set.

"I don't think she was tanking," the Russian responded. "She played a really good first set, then she had a lot of unforced errors in the second. I think she was rushing it. She definitely had trouble with the serve." In other matches involving non-seeded players, Dominique van Roost of Belgium used five service breaks to brush aside Japan's Ai Sugiyama 6-2 7-6 (7-4) while Nathalie Dechy outlasted French compatriot Anne-Gaelle Sidot 4-6 6-4 6-2.

(Reuter)