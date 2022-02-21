Historical documents in western Iran undergo restoration 

TEHRAN – Some historical documents have been rehabilitated in Borujerd, western Lorestan province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

A historical manuscript and 15 documents, which are being kept in Borujerd Municipality Museum, were restored by experienced restorers and cultural heritage experts, Seyyed Amin Qasemi announced on Monday.

The project involved documenting, testing, cleaning, and staining the historical documents, the official added.

The manuscripts are planned to go on display for public viewing in the near future, he noted.

In 2020, the official announced that a top manuscript museum in Borujerd will be established. The museum will be considered as one of the first manuscript museums in the country and it is estimated to be highly welcomed by visitors, he noted.

One of the lesser-known travel destinations in Iran, Lorestan mainly acts as a gateway to the neighboring Khuzestan province which hosts UNESCO sites of Susa, Tchogha Zanbil, and Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System. Lorestan is also a region of raw beauty that an avid nature lover could spend weeks exploring.

ABU/AFM

