Iran FM meets foreign counterparts at Munich Security Conference 

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met with several foreign officials on the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference.

He held talks with his Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt as he continued his meetings on the sidelines of the security gathering.

Amir Abdollahian and. Huitfeldt exchanged views over bilateral ties, regional and international issues and the nuclear talks in Vienna.

Amir Abdollahian, while expressing pleasure over the recovery of his Norwegian counterpart from Covid, said the one hundred and fifteen-year diplomatic relations between Tehran and Oslo is an excellent basis for further development and expansion of ties between the two countries.

He also announced Iran’s readiness to host the Norwegian delegation at the level of the deputy foreign minister to coordinate and follow up on the process of developing relations.

Amir Abdollahian stressed the need to pursue trade and economic ties between Iran and Norway in parallel and regardless of the Vienna talks.

The Iranian foreign minister then stressed, "We can expand cooperation in several areas, especially the oil and gas industry, agriculture, renewable energy and fisheries."

He added, "Fortunately, basic documents and good agreements have been signed between the two countries in the past, and there is a proper basis for expanding cooperation, which requires serious follow-up and implementation of these agreements." Referring to the strategic position of Iran, the top Iranian diplomat described the south and north transit routes of the country as a capacity to facilitate the access of European countries, including Norway, to the Central Asian region and the Caucasus.

Ms. Huitfeldt for her part welcomed the invitation of her Iranian counterpart to visit Tehran. She also stressed the need for continued political consultations and talks between Tehran and Oslo and the exchange of delegations to pursue the development of relations.

In another part of the meeting, Huitfeldt referred to the situation in Afghanistan and the dire condition of the Afghan people, especially women and children. She praised Iran's efforts to help the Afghan people and host refugees.

The Norwegian foreign minister also expressed hope that after an agreement is reached in the Vienna talks, a new chapter will open in economic relations with Iran. She also said Norway is prepared for the all-out expansion of relations with Iran without restrictions.

The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Norway also discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan and Yemen.

Iran-Spain bilateral ties discussed

In one of the latest meetings during his visit to Germany, Amir Abdollahian has held talks with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares over bilateral relations, some regional and international issues, as well as the nuclear talks in Vienna.

In the meeting, Amir Abdollahian appreciated Spain for sending a shipment of vaccine as aid for the people of Afghanistan and Afghan refugees.

Referring to the special and complicated situation in Afghanistan, Amir Abdollahian stressed the need for all countries to work to help the people of this country.

The top Iranian diplomat also spoke about the talks on lifting sanctions on Iran in Vienna. He noted that the negotiations have reached a point where the western side needs to make political decisions to reach an agreement, and in this regard, the three European countries in particular must heed their role as signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, and try to respect the legitimate rights and interests of Iran. Regarding bilateral relations between Tehran and Madrid, Amir Abdollahian also stressed that it is worthwhile to accelerate cooperation and that there is good potential for expanding relations especially in the fields of medicine, conservation of water resources, new and renewable energies, as well as rail and air transportation.

He also invited his Spanish counterpart to visit Tehran and pursue the development and expansion of bilateral relations.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares also said he was pleased to have the opportunity to meet with his Iranian counterpart. Albares also commended Iran for hosting Afghan refugees and announced his country's readiness to cooperate in providing assistance to these displaced people.

He said it was difficult for Madrid to maintain and improve relations in various dimensions with Iran, especially economic ties, during the sanctions, but Spain decided to stay in Iran and this shows the Islamic Republic’s importance for the Spanish government and people.

Albares also referred to the fact that his country is holding the presidency of the European Union in the second half of this year, announcing Spain’s readiness to interact, cooperate and consult with Iran in the capacity, especially on regional issues.

The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Spain also held talks over issues related to the West Asian region and the Persian Gulf, as well as the latest developments in Yemen and Afghanistan.

Iran support for Lebanon appreciated

A meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati was held as part of Amir Abdollahian’s agenda during his visit to the German city of Munich for the 58th Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting, Amir Abdollahian reiterated deep bonds of friendship between the two nations and countries and underlined the necessity of assistance of all countries to improve Lebanon’s domestic stability and security and the need for third countries to avoid interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs so as to let them advance their own political agenda.

The Iranian foreign minister reviewed the various aspects of the bilateral relations, especially in the economic, cultural and political domains, and underlined the need for the implemenation of previous agreements between the two countries to help upgrade relations between Tehran and Beirut in different fields.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati also briefed Amir Abdollahian on the latest developments in the country and thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support for the government and people of Lebanon.

“The people and government of Lebanon will not forget Iran’s support for the stability and peace in Lebanon,” he said.

The Lebanese premier also stressed the commitment of Lebanon’s government in developing and expanding lasting relations with all Islamic countries, especially key influential states in the region, and expressed hope for further development and expansion of ties between Tehran and Beirut.

During the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister and the Lebanese prime minister also exchanged views on certain regional issues, especially the situation in Levant region, the Persian Gulf and Yemen.